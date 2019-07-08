Oman conclude Arab Junior Athletics with six medals

MUSCAT, July 8 – Oman’s athletes concluded their participation at the Arab Athletics Championship for junior level (U-16 and U-17) which was held in Tunisia during July 4 to 7 on a successful note. The Sultanate athletics team members claimed six medals in total including four silver medals and two bronze. Talented sprinter Ali Anwar al Balushi claimed the bronze medal in 200 metres sprint on the concluding day while Mubeen Rashid al Kindi bagged silver medal in hammer throw competition as he cleared 64.91 metres on the third day of competitions.

The rest of medals were recorded on the opening day of championship as Ali al Balushi bagged the silver medal in 100 metres sprint by finishing in 10.69 seconds. Hamza al Ojaili claimed silver medal in long jump competition as he cleared 6.67 metres. Abdulaziz al Battashi got silver medal in javelin throw. Aliya al Mugheri won bronze medal in long jump after she cleared 4.93 metres in the women’s section. Oman’s upcoming sprinter Ali bin Anwar al Balushi had claimed bronze medal at the Asian Youth Athletics Championship which was held in Hong Kong last March. Ali finished the 200 metres with a timing of 21.93 seconds. Al Balushi had also claimed the bronze medal in 200 metres sprint at the World Gymnasium Schools Championship which was held in Morocco in May last year.

The Sultanate team squad featured 12 athletes for different competitions. The seventh edition of the Arabian meet registered participating of 400 athletes from 14 countries including: Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Kuwait, Egypt, Qatar, Iraq, Algeria, Yemen, Morocco, Somalia, Djibouti, Libya, Oman and the hosts Tunisia. On the other hand, Oman national athletics team (senior) is continuing its external camp in Turkey as part of their preparations for GCC meet which is scheduled to take place in Muscat in the fourth quarter of this year. The Sultanate’s fastest man, Barakat al Harthi claimed the first place in the friendly tournament which was held in Kazakhstan.