Oman College of Management and Tech celebrates Renaissance Day

MUSCAT: The Oman College of Management and Technology (OCMT) in Barka celebrated Renaissance Day at the main hall of the college recently.

A variety of activities were held during the celebrations which was represented by public relations and marketing unit and the student affairs section.

Prof Dr Waleed Hmedat, dean of the college presided over the event. A group of children distributed Omani flags as gifts to all participants

The dean and invitees later went around the exhibition which showcased calligraphy talent corner, traditional food corner and SME’s projects and initiatives.

