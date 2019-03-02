Oman Club edge Sohar, Al Nahdha drop points

Muscat, March 2 – Oman Club registered a thrilling 1-0 victory over Sohar in the only victory of the day as three out of four matches ended in draws in the 17th week of Omantel League late on Friday. Tariq al Mahrouqi was the hero for Oman Club as he struck the winning goal against Sohar at Seeb Stadium. The new coach of Oman Club, Nabil Mubarek, who was appointed as a replacement for Serbian Dafur led the team to their first successive win and climb to 11th position. The club have 15 points from 17 games after the victory. The loss kept Sohar at 24 points in the seventh position.

Al Nahdha continued their dropping of points as they were held to a goalless draw by Majees. The Al Buraimi giants had suffered a 4-1 defeat from Al Shabab in the previous round. Al Nahdha are still placed in the second position with 30 points and are trailed by Mirbat and Muscat by four points in the third and fourth places respectively. The draw was not good for Majees as well as they remained in the relegation zone with 15 points at 13th position. Sur and Muscat played out a 1-1 draw at the Sur Sports Complex. Saud Khamis gave Sur the lead with a follow up shot after the ball fell down from Muscat goalkeeper Mazin al Kasbi prior to the end of first half by three minutes.

Sur were very close to add more goals in second half as they missed out many golden opportunities in front of the net. Mustafa Koyat got the equaliser to dash Sur’s hopes with victory. Muscat is fourth in the table with 26 points from 17 games while Sur are struggling at the last position with 14 points from same number of games. Meanwhile, at the Salalah Youth Complex, Mirbat had to settle for a goalless draw with Saham and as a result of that Saham trail Sohar and Al Oruba by two points at the eighth position with 22 points. Mirbat remained third with 26 points and missed the chance to inch closer with second placed Al Nahdha.