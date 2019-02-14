Oman Club clinch handball league title

After a gap of 22 years, Oman Club grabbed the title of the Oman handball league for 2018-19 season after beating the neighbours Muscat 25-24 in a thriller late on Wednesday.

At the indoor courts of Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Nasr al Hasani netted the winner for Oman Club in the final seconds of the match to deliver his team a long-awaited winners shield.

Sayyid Khalid bin Hamed al Busaidy, chairman of Sabco group, was the chief guest in presence of Dr Ahmed al Shehri, Chairman of Oman Handball Association, and top dignitaries.

Sayyid Khalid al Busaidy said handball in the Sultanate is in a very advanced stage.

“Both teams showed a good technical performance in the final match. Our congrats to Oman Club and hard luck to Muscat team. From the final match, it is visible that handball in the Sultanate has developed well and will grow further if the clubs improve their standards,” Al Busaidy added.