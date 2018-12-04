Oman Chlorine completes trial run at Qatar plant

Muscat: The trial operations of the Gulf Chlorine plant at the Mesaieed Industrial Zone in Doha was successfully completed on November 30 at 9.30 am, a statement to the Muscat Securities Market said.

It may be noted that the commercial operations of the plant will start will with a designed capacity of 70 metric tons per day.

Oman Chlorine has a direct stake of 51 per cent in Gulf Chlorine.

Gulf Chlorine is a joint venture (JV) between Oman Chlorine and Al Mirqab Capital, a Qatar local Company is setting up a chlorine-alkali plant in the Mesaieed Industrial Cit in Qatar.