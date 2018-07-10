Oman, China discuss joint cooperation

BEIJING: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, held talks with Wang Yi, Chinese Foreign Minister. The talks are aimed at enhancing areas of joint cooperation between the two countries in different fields. Alawi, who is attending the eighth ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF), said that the Sultanate appreciates and actively supports the ‘Belt and Road’ initiatives and hopes that it will enhance cooperation with China in funds, investment, tourism and other fields to achieve joint interests. The Chinese foreign minister said that his country and the Sultanate should continue supporting each other to achieve the essential interests, and accelerate the building of the joint belt and road, as well as enhancing the financial and industrial cooperation. — ONA

Related