Oman Chess Committee conducts two training courses

Sports Reporter –

Muscat, April 10 –

Oman Chess Committee will conduct two training courses for coaches and referees in month of April and May. The chess committee approved referees timing course which will be held during April 24-28. This course will be conducted through the online system and it is being implemented for the first time. Referee Mahdi Abdul Raheem from UAE will be the lecturer for this course. Almost 20 umpires form the Sultanate and some Arab countries have registered for the course.

Meanwhile, the basics course for coaches will start on April 29 until May 2 in Meeting hall in Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. The Yemeni coach Basheer al Qudaimi will preside over the course. The course will include the history of chess, the benefits of playing chess for kids and youngsters, the basics of chess, main rules, opening of games and some strategic ways to win the game.

