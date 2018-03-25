Oman Car Show 2018 concludes in style

sports reporter –

Muscat: The Oman Car Show 2018, comprising 26 teams and a total of 800 cars, concluded at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex parking area on Saturday. The show was organised by Excellence Company for Events Management.

The organisers of the event were satisfied with the conduct of the show.

“We are very glad after great successful for first edition of Oman Car Show 2018. We did not expect that the event will have this much crowd”. He added:” I would like to thank all 27 teams which took part is this event and especial thanks for Oman Jeep Owner and Mazda crow team for their support to organise this event successfully”. “The purpose of Oman Car Show was to deliver the message that this kind of events are against rashness of youth,’’ Omar al Balushi, organising committee member, said.

Anwar al Habsi clinched the first place as the best owner of sports car. The best saloon car owner award went to Suhaib al Balushi.

In the 4WD car category, the best owner award went to Haitham al Balushi. The awards for the winners were handed over by the chief guest Mohammed Suleiman al Yahmadi, sports activities director, ministry of sports affairs.

The event was sponsored by the Ministry of Sports Affairs, Oman Charity Organisation, Aster al Raffah Hospital, Reem Batteries Company, Mazda Crew Team and Excellence Company for Events Management.

