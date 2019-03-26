Oman Cables launches new logo

At an official inauguration, Oman Cables Industry SAOG has launched its new logo of rebranding as a reflection of its evolutionary heritage symbolizing the company’s continued development as it advances into a future characterized by further innovation in delivering state-of-the-art energy solutions and offering values of an increasingly dynamic workforce, enduring trust with stakeholders and an ever-expanding market outreach.

In light of enduring collaborations, Oman Cables’ CEO Ali Habaj has awarded 20 key distributors as a sign of recognition and appreciation to the partnerships made in the largest influential business regions and growing markets in the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Dhafer al Shanfari, CEO of The Omani Authority for Partnership for Development said, “I am pleased to share with you that Oman Cables Industry has partnered with OAPFD for two exciting programs National Youth Development Programme and Graduate Programme that focus on developing employability of Omani Youth.”

A unique example of partnership between OAPFD and a private sector entity which prioritizes on equipping young people with training and real life international opportunity.

As an internationally recognized cable producer and trusted partner in landmark projects at a leading edge of technology, Oman Cables’ new logo is a remarkable milestone expressively designed to reinforce the evolutionary shift of Oman Cables from a cable manufacturer into an energy solutions and services provider speaking the language of the industry.

About Oman Cables

Oman Cables Industry (SAOG) develops, manufactures, markets a totally integrated variety of electrical products, which include medium voltage power cables, low voltage power & control cables, instrumentation cables, pilot cables, overhead power transmission line conductors and building wires.

Oman Cables also offers cables with special features such as Flame-Retardant Properties, Low Smoke and Fume (LSF) Properties, Cables with Anti-Termite Sheaths, UV Resistant Outer Sheath and Lead Sheath. Visit https://www.omancables.com