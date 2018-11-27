Oman Business Law Forum discusses changes to penal code

Muscat: The Oman Business Law Forum was organised recently in cooperation with the Omani British Lawyers Association.

Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Said al-Sa’eedi , Minister of Legal Affairs, the forum provided participants with knowledge and insight into legal matters, alongside an opportunity to meet existing and potential clients, enabling them to gain more exposure in the Middle East legal market.

Abdulaziz al Rashdi, lawyer and partner of BSA Muscat,said, “The Oman Business Law Forum is the perfect platform to know more about various legal developments, especially the changes to the Omani Penal code and its subsequent implications to local businesses and investments. It is our second participation in this leading event and we are extremely pleased with the positive responses we received from all the attendees. With enriching discussion on various topics related to the law, we hope to encourage similar events and reach out to more people working in the legal sector of Oman.”

Al Rashdi discussed the latest changes to the Omani law as compared to the previous version of 1974 and how it affected the business community in Oman. He also highlighted various amendments to the old law that arose after developments in the local business environment, including the introduction of several new fields and modern technologies.

“It was necessary to revise some of the legal text and adapt it according to all the changes that have taken place since, thus making it relevant in the current business environment and in the future as well,” Al Rashdi added.

Due to its initial success, the second edition of the forum saw the presence of 150 people from the Omani legal and business community, including legal heads, lawyers, general counsellors, wealth management advisors, compliance officers, public officials, and corporate secretaries.

