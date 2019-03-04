Oman-Brunei relations hailed

Bandar Seri Begawan: The Ministry of Information, in coordination with the Sultanate’s Brunei Embassy, organised a reception in the Brunei capital as part of the of the Sultanate’s participation as a Guest of Honour at Brunei Book Fair. The fair coincides with Brunei’s 35th National Day, and declaration of Bandar Seri Begawan as Asia’s capital of Islamic Culture. The evening was held under the auspices of Princess Fadzillah Lubabul Bolkiah Bint Sultan bin Haji Hassanal Bolkiah in the presence of Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport of Brunei Darussalam; Ali bin Khalfan al Jabri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Shaikh Ahmed bin Hashel al Maskari, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam.

Ambassador Maskari said that the Sultanate’s participation as the first Guest of Honour at Brunei Book Fair reflects the deep bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Brunei. He thanked the Ministry of Information for making Sultanate’s participation at the Brunei Book Fair a success. At the ceremony, Under-Secretary Al Jabri presented a commemorative gift to the chief guest of the ceremony. Oud musicians from Omani and Brunei musical groups presented a musical evening at the function. A documentary by Oman Television entitled “Brunei through Oman Eyes” was screened. The documentary highlighted the depth and strength of the relationship between the two countries and their peoples during the past thirty-four years. The evening was attended by ministers, diplomats, Omanis in Brunei and the media. — ONA