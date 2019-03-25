Oman-Brunei joint venture hospital to open in 2020

Muscat, March 25 – IdealMed Muscat Hospital will open its doors to patients in the last quarter of 2020, giving a boost to the development of the healthcare sector in the Sultanate Al Afia Healthcare Development Company, jointly owned by Oman Brunei Investment Company, Suhail Bahwan Holding Group, and IdealMed Group, began the construction of the hospital in Al Ghubra on Monday. Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, officially launched the project in the presence of AbdulSalam Mohammed al Murshidi, Executive President of the State General Reserve Fund.

Spanning over 10,000 sq m, the new hospital will have 100 beds, 40 specialty clinics and nine Centres of Excellence. The Centres of Excellence at the hospital will adopt the latest medical practices and use state-of-the art medical technologies. These centres include a mother and child centre, ophthalmology, cardiology, and rehabilitation centres, among others, the company officials said.

Construction of the hospital is currently under way with three floors having been already completed. It will have two levels of underground parking and a ground floor. The hospital is expected to commence operations during the last quarter of 2020.

“The IdealMed Muscat Hospital is considered to be one of the landmark investment projects in the private sector, and will contribute to economic diversification as well as create job opportunities for the Omani youth,” the officials said.

The IdealMed Muscat Hospital is the first project by Al Afia Healthcare Development Company, with more healthcare projects and investments expected in the long term. IdealMed Group, the Portuguese operator, currently operates over 20 hospitals across the globe and has ties with the medical college at Coimbra University, one of the oldest universities in Europe.

