Oman, Brunei explore prospects of cooperation in oil, gas and energy

BRUNEI DARUSSALAM: The third session of the joint symposium on the prospects of cooperation between the Sultanate and Brunei in the fields of oil, gas and energy was held in Brunei Darussalam under the theme “Omani-Brunei Partnership: Towards Enhancing Cooperation and Increasing Flexibility”.

The Omani delegation was led by Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy, Minister of Oil and Gas, who explained in his speech that the symposium would contribute to the exchange of experiences between the two sides, where the two friendly countries can present their successful experiences in the oil and gas fields. He pointed out that the importance of the symposium may exceed the oil and gas sector, to include other sectors, in light of the common challenges facing countries.

Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Mat Suny bin Haji Mohammed Hussein, Minister of Energy, Manpower and Industry, Brunei Darussalam, said that there are many promising opportunities for the two countries to explore. He expressed the hope that the symposium will encourage dialogue, exchange of information and best practices, and enhance cooperation in the oil and gas industry.

He also expressed his admiration for Oman’s experience in Omanisation in the oil and gas sectors, stressing Brunei’s keenness to benefit from them to ensure the participation of the local workforce in the energy sector.

Shaikh Ahmed bin Hashil al Maskari, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam, said that the symposium comes in line with the recommendations of the consultative meetings held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries in recent years aimed at enhancing the existing cooperation between the two countries in the oil, gas and energy spheres, adding that the two sides appreciated the outcome of the symposium, which is holding its third session this year.

He stressed the desire of the two sides to hold the symposium alternately in the Sultanate and Brunei, and that they agreed that the next symposium will be held in the Sultanate after two years, as it is an important platform for the exchange of knowledge between professionals in various energy fields.

The symposium discussed a number of important topics, including: the experience of the two countries in oil and gas production, localisation of local industry, Omanisation and local added value, the development of local business, improvement of oil extraction through technology, opportunities of upstream industries in both countries. It also addressed issues related to the oil and gas sector and other sectors. — ONA

