Oman bowling team to take part at Arabian championship

MUSCAT, Feb 10 – Oman national bowling team is gearing up to take part at the Arabian championship for men and women which is scheduled to be held in Egypt. The Sultanate’s delegation comprising the men’s and women’s national teams will travel to Cairo on Thursday. Oman team’s stars are keen to register top results and raise the Sultanate’s flag in this prestigious competition. The Sultanate’s team claimed three medals in the last edition which was held in Muscat and organised by Oman Bowling Committee (OBC). The Sultanate’s team is currently working hard at the domestic camp that will conclude on Wednesday, prior to commencement of the Arabian championship.

A series of internal camps have been undertaken by the team as the coaching staff shortlisted the players into certain required list. The first training camp began in December with the participation of 22 players. Later on, the number of players was reduced during mid-January to remain as the best team was chosen. The coaching staff of women team depended on only one filtration process to select the right squad for the team. The Korean coach Him Kioli increased the training sessions for the national team players at the current internal camp. He is directing players for the best technical instructions during the tough matches and best ways to raise the technical performance.

Jaber al Shabibi, board member of OBC, said that the national team are ready to be one of the competitors at the Arabian championship. “The team went through different stages of preparation that shaped the readiness of players for the upcoming tournament. Coaching staff were fair enough to provide equal chances for all the players and select the best candidates,” Jaber added. Al Shabibi affirmed that the team’s participation purpose is to raise the number of medals in this edition in comparison to the previous edition that was held in the Sultanate. Oman national bowling team (Men): Mahmood al Hadidi, Mohammed al Hashmi, Yasser al Barwani, Hassan al Kharousi, Ghalib al Busaidi and Musaab al Adawi. Oman national bowling team (Women): Ayisha al Sibani, Sara al Maskari, Aziza al Beriki and Razan al Hinai.

