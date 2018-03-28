Oman bowlers clinch first silver medal

Sports reporter

MUSCAT, March 28

Aisha al Sibani and Sarah al Maskri clinched Oman’s first silver medal in the doubles category at the eighth Arab men’s and the fourth women’s bowling championship at the Seeb Bowling Centre on Wednesday.

Oman men’s national team represented by Hassan al Kharousi and Mahmood al Hadidi were very close to get the bronze medals. However, fifth and sixth round results were not the best and then the Oman team came in fourth place. Egyptian men and women players stole the limelight in yesterday’s competitions. Egypt men and women clinched the gold in the doubles events. Qatar men’s doubles team got the silver, while Bahrain team (men and women) grabbed the bronze medals.

