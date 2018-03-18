Oman bodybuilding championship concludes

Muscat: The 15th Oman bodybuilding championship was held at the main hall of the Sultan Qaboos Complex in Bausher with the participation of strong athletes. The championship also introduced a number of promising new players who could add a lot to Oman’s national team and earn Oman coloured medals in the upcoming championships.

The championship was held in the presence of Shaikh Fahd bin Hamad al Aamri, one of the sport supporters, Dr Adil Fahim, President of the Arab and African Bodybuilding Federations, Dr Salim bin Said al Bahri, Chairman of the Oman Bodybuilding Committee, among other officials.

The following players won the first place each in his own category:

Ahmed al Maskari (90 kg)

Majid al Salhi (75 kg)

Nadir bin Ahmed al Salami (60 kg)

Khalid bin Mohammed al Shikaili (65 kg)

Adil bin Masrour al Mishaifri (70 kg)

Majid bin Abdullah al Sabhi (75 kg)

Abdulkhaliq bin Khamis al Balushi (80 kg)

Omar bin Mohammed al Masekri (85 kg)

Ahmed bin Mohammed al Masekri (90 kg)

Yusuf bin Khamis al Hinai (90+kg)

