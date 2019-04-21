Oman bodybuilders capture six medals at West Asian Championship

MUSCAT, April 21 – Oman national bodybuilding team members clinched six medals at the West Asian Championship for bodybuilding and physique which was held in Bahrain during April 18 to 20. Two gold medals and four bronzes were the total outcome of the Sultanate delegation at the East Asian meet. Oman Bodybuilding Committee (OBC) is keen to take part at the regional and continental championships and tournaments. Also, the technical staff of the OBC selected the talented members from the local open tournaments for the national team’s squad. Omani bodybuilders showcased their high quality performances in all the previous and current participation.

At the three day tourney in Manama city, Omani bodybuilders came up with an impressive show at the physique competition as most of the medals captured in this category. The first gold medal claimed by Majid al Abri at the physique of 174 cm height category while his team-mate Hassan al Ajmi bagged the gold medal at the same competitions for 179 cm height. Ibrahim al Balushi added a bronze medal for the Sultanate for 173 cm height Omran al Dhafri and Mohammed al Balushi were very close to increase the Sultanate margin in the medals as they were positioned at the sixth and fourth place respectively in the youth physique category.

The Sultanate stars in bodybuilding, Sami al Ghabshi and Ahmed al Hasani, won the bodybuilding competitions. Al Ghabshi bagged bronze medal in the 60 kg category while Al Hasani claimed in the 85 kg category. Hafidh al Subhi finished in the fifth position for the 60 kg category.

Oman’s delegation to the East Asian tournaments consisted of the following members:

Said Nasser al Rahbi, member of OBC, Essam al Balushi, administrative member, Bader al Almri, the head coach of the national bodybuilding team, Mohammed al Siyabi, the physique coach, Khalfan al Wahibi, the assistant coach and the athletes are: Sami al Gharbi, Ahmed al Hasani, Alaa al Bahrani, Hassan al Ajmi, Majid al Abri, Mohammed al Balushi, Mohammed Abdul Qader, Sultan al Yahyaei, Salim al Mandhari, Hafidh al Subhi, Omran al Dhafri, Naji al Alawi and Ibrahim al Balushi.

