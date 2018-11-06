Oman becomes official partner of ITB Berlin 2020

London: Ahmed bin Nasser al Mehrazi, Minister of Tourism signed an agreement making the Sultanate an official partner of the world travel exchange ITB Berlin 2020.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the World Travel Market in London, in which the ministry is representing the Sultanate along with a number of Omani tourism companies. The ITB Berlin has chosen the Sultanate to be its partner in recognition of the efforts being made by the Ministry of Tourism to strengthen Oman’s tourism sector and its growth seen in the European market. It is also a kind of appreciation of its continuous participation in this annual fair.

The invitation to the Sultanate to become the official partner of the World Travel Exchange in the year 2029 was extended by its organisers.

Ahmed bin Nasser al Mehrazi, Minister of Tourism, thanked the gesture of the ITB Berlin to make the Sultanate its official partner in the world travel market in Berlin in 2020. In an expression of his gratitude, Ahmad al Mehrazi said: “The organisers of the world travel market ITB Berlin have decided to make the Sultanate its official partner due to the appreciation of the huge efforts made for promotion of the tourism sector and the growth which is seen recently. This is part of the government’s aspirations to strengthen development and growth and diversification of economic sources”.

He said that the opportunity, which it has got as an official partner of the world travel exchange ITB Berlin aims to highlight the Sultanate’s tourism sector and further promote its vast tourism elements, which attract tourists from around the world.

Al Mehrazi said that participation of the Sultanate as a partner of the world travel exchange ITB Berlin 2020 would open doors for the Ministry of Tourism to increase tourism promotion using this platform. It would use the platforms of the exchange which it provides throughout the year for promotion of tourism to reach out 570 million people in the European market, which is also being targeted by the Sultanate, as one of the major tourist markets through media coverage of the exhibition, particularly in print, radio channels and internet.

It has an access to approximately 19 million workers of the tourism sector including travel and tour agencies. It would also give an opportunity to put Oman’s marketing logo on the website of the Berlin exchange, which is browsed by more than 14 million people. He said that this was part of the plans of the ministry to utilise all major international promotional platforms to strengthen the tourism sector of the country.

“The promotional efforts for the tourism sector are in line with the Sultanate’s plan to provide more facilities for tourist visas, start direct flights of the national carrier of the Sultanate, Oman Air, to and from Moscow and a number of world capitals. The Sultanate aims to increase the number of tourists coming from the German market to more than 50,000, said al Mahrazi.

The World Travel Exchange ITB Berlin is one of the largest international tourism exhibitions and has the participation of the largest travel and tourism companies of the world. It attracts around 175,000 visitors.

The number of exhibitors in the World Travel Exchange in Berlin in 2017 was 10,000 from more than 185 countries who came here to promote their products and tourism. More than 7,000 representatives of 500 media organisations present in the event. –ONA