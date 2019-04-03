Oman beat UAE in last-over thriller

Shahzad Raza –

Oman all-rounder Ahmed Fayyaz Butt hit UAE’s Qadeer Ahmed for a four and a six off successive balls of the final over to seal a sensational two-wicket win for the hosts in the first game of the two-match series at Oman Cricket’s picturesque grassy ground 1 on Wednesday.

Requiring 9 to win in the final over, Oman players found themselves chewing their nails as Butt played the first ball for no run. The next ball from Qadeer was struck for a boundary and suddenly the atmosphere changed. Oman now needed five to win off four balls. Wild celebrations followed as Butt whacked the next ball for a huge six, leading Oman to a memorable win over their fancied neighbours.

Oman did well to dismiss UAE for 252 in 50 overs. Khawar Ali picked up five wickets for 48 runs while pacer Kaleemullah claimed 3 for 37. Opener Rohan Mustafa top-scored with a patient 78 off 135 balls.

Oman’s chase was led by opener Jatinder Singh who struck a stylish 71 to lay the foundation for an exciting finish. All-rounder Muhammed Nadeem held the innings together with a solid 57 while newcomer Sandeep Goud scored a fluent 48 to take Oman closer to victory which was finally achieved in the last over thanks to Butt’s belligerent batting.

The two teams will test each other again on Thursday for the second and final game of the short series.

Brief scores: UAE 252 all out in 50 overs (Rohan Mustafa 78 – 9×4, Muhammed Usman 36 – 3×4, 1×6, Shaiman Anwar 35 – 3×3, Mohammed Boota 26 – 2×4, 2×6. Khawar Ali 5-48, Kaleemullah 3-37) lost to Oman 254 for 8 in 49.3 overs (Jatinder Singh 71 – 8×4, Muhammed Nadeem 57 – 5×4, Sandeep Goud 48 – 6×4, 2×6; Suraj Kumar 28 – 2×4, 1×6. Shaiman Anwar 2-03, Sultan Ahmed 2-46) by 2 wickets.