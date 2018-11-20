Oman beat Bahrain to end winless streak

MUSCAT, Nov 20 – Oman national team ended their winless streak after posting a 2-1 victory over Bahrain on Monday at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. Jameel al Yahmadi netted the winning goal in the 89th minute to deliver the first victory after series of draw results in the last few matches. The Red Warriors also concluded their internal camp in preparation for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the UAE with the friendly win. The camp which commenced on November 11 lasted for 10 days included another preparatory match against Syria which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Back to Bahrain match, coach Pim Verbeek, played with different starting list compared to Syria match. The Dutchman also substituted nine players during Bahrain friendly match and that was a message to evaluate the player’s readiness in terms of physical and technical sides. Eid al Farsi put the Red Warriors ahead in the 56th minute with header goal into Sayed Shabar’s net. Mohammed al Rumaihi could get the equaliser in the 66th minute for the Bahrain team. Later, Verbeek’s battalion tried to score another goal and succeeded as they netted the winning goal through Jameel al Yahmadi one minute before referee’s final whistle.

As many as nine substitutions were done by coach Pim Verbeek. The starting line-up featured Ali al Habsi as goalkeeper, Mohammed al Shiba, Nasser al Shammali, Mahmood Mabrook, Ali al Busaidi at the defence. Ahmed Mubarak Kanu, Ali al Jabri, Eid al Farsi, Raed Ibrahim and Jameel al Yahmadi started in the midfield, while Mohsin al Ghassani was the lone striker.

