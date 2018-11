Muscat: Oman national team beat Bahrain 2-1 in a friendly football match at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat on Monday.

Eid al Farsi netted the opening goal for Oman in the 56th minute while Mohammed al Rumahi equalised for Bahrain in the 68th minute.

Jameel al Yahmadi scored the wininng goal for Red Warriors in the 90th minute.