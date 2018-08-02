Oman beach volleyball team set for Arabian Championship

Oman beach volleyball team is taking part at 27th Arabian Beach Volleyball Championship in Aghadeer city in Morocco, which started on Thursday.

Besides Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Egypt and Morocco are taking part. Oman will participate in this championship with two teams A and B. Team A will be represented by Ahmed al Hosni and Houd al Jalboubi, while team B comprises Nouh al Jalboubi and Mazin al Hashmi. The participation comes ahead of Oman beach volleyball team’s main schedule at Asian Games in Indonesia by end of August. Oman, runners-up of Arabian championships, will commence their campaign at the Arabian Beach Volleyball Championship with Oman Team A taking on Saudi Arabia and then Egypt, while Oman Team B will face off Bahrain (B) team.

Ali Hassan al Balushi, board member of Oman Volleyball Association, is heading the Sultanate delegation. Salim al Jabri, team manager, Khalifa al Jabri, head coach of the Sultanate and Hamed al Riyami, referee are also in the delegation.

Oman, fourth placed at the Star-1 championship, are keen to record best results in the Arabian championship. Oman national beach volleyball teams (A & B) were positioned second in the last two editions of the Arabian beach volleyball championships.

Oman team finished in the fourth place when they hosted the Star-1 beach volleyball championship.

