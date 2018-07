Oman beach soccer team to take part in Morocco tourney

Muscat, July 8 – Oman national beach soccer team will take part in the international tournament in Aghadeer city in Morocco during July 13 to 18. The national team will commence its participation by facing off Ukraine on July 13 and takes on Morocco on July 15. Oman, former Asian beach soccer champions, will participate in another international tournament in Egypt during next October or November. Talib Hilal, head coach of beach soccer team, has called 15 players for this tournament: Amjad al Hamdani, Abdulaziz al Raqadi, Ishaq Almas, Khalid al Oraimi, Abdullah al souti, Mashael al Oraimi, Jalal al sinani, Munther al Oraimi, Nouh al Zadjali, Shareef al Balushi, Younis al Oaisi, Ahmed al Balushi, Sami al Balushi, Musaab al Briaki, Yahya al Oraimi.

