Oman B’building and Physique Meet to begin on March 7

MUSCAT, Feb 17 – The Omani Bodybuilding Committee (OBC) is gearing up to organise Oman Bodybuilding and Physique Championship from March 7-9 at the main hall of the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. Dr Salim bin Said al Bahri, Head of the OBC, said that all preparations are going on to have a successful edition in upcoming Championship. “We are predicting the championship will have a tough competition among the participants as the tournament is open for all local and expatriate players including participants from the neighbouring countries.” Al Bahri added. As many as eight weight categories will be included in the championship namely: 60 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg, 80 kg, 85 kg, 90 kg and 90+kg.

For physique competitions category, five heights category will be considered including up to 170cm, from 170cm to 174cm, from 174cm to 178cm, over 178cm. The first day of the championship will be for weighing of the players while competitions will take place in the second day beside the announcement of the results. Dr Adil Fahim, chairman of the Arab and African Bodybuilding Federations, will be available in the upcoming edition of the championship. Also, top officials of Arab and African Bodybuilding will attend the competitions beside the referees from different Arabian countries who will officiate bodybuilding and physique competitions.