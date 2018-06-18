Oman basketball team set for second stage of GCC tourney

MUSCAT, June 18 – Oman national basketball team is gearing up to take part in the second stage of GCC tournament that will be held in the UAE from June 27-30. “Team is back to the internal camp after the Eid break. We had played different friendly matches in our last camp which started in June. Oman national team played against Dubai professional club. They suffered loss in three matches and recorded a single victory,” Ghassan al Busaidi, Oman national team manager, said. “We will have another short external camp in the UAE prior to the kick off of the GCC tournament. The camp will include two to three friendly matches”.

“After completion of the camp, coach will announce the final squad. Physical readiness and fitness were mostly focused during the camps. Marwan Omair was the only player who suffered a small injury and he required more days to recover,” Ghassan al Busaidi concluded. Oman national basketball team squad: Nooh al Amri, Amad al Hadidi, Omar Ghobish, Marwan Omair, Muammar al Rasabi, Mahmood al Suli, Hassan al Faraji, Ahmad al Hassani, Mazin Fadhel, Mazin Omair, Ahmad al Sinani, Ahmed al Halhli, Mahmood Ambo Ali, Saif Shikhan, Said al Saadi; Mohammed al Awaisi (head coach), Ammar al Khaithri (assistant coach), Ghassan al Busaidi (team manager) and Mundher al Barwani (physiotherapist).