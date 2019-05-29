Oman-based entrepreneur wins award in Bahrain

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, MAY 29 –

An entrepreneur in Oman has made this country proud by bringing home a coveted title of ‘Best Entrepreneur’ award instituted by the Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce based in Bahrain.

SME owner Mohammed Mustafa and his firm, Gulf Shield were selected from 33 short-listed names from 950 nominations from across the world at a glittering ceremony held at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad which was attended by ambassadors and other diplomatic representatives from a cross spectrum of countries based in India.

“It (the award) is an honour for not just me but for the team at my offices who support us achieve greater heights”, Mohammed Mustafa, Managing Partner of Gulf Shield said.

Gulf Shield has been a close associate of the Ministry of Health by providing qualified medical staff to fulfil its expansion plans for some time now.

Gulf Shield Tourism and Travels has branches in, besides Muscat, in Mumbai and Palakkad in India with more branches across the region in the pipeline.

