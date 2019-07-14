Oman bans import of some dog breeds

Muscat: Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries on Sunday issued a ministerial decision banning the import of some dog breeds to the Sultanate.

Based on the Veterinary Quarantine Law issued by the Royal Decree No. 45/2004 and on the executive regulations of the veterinary quarantine law issued by the Ministerial Decree No. 107/2008, Dr Hamad bin Said bin Sulaiman al Oufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, issued a ministerial decision No. 222/2019 banning the import of some dog breeds including some cross-breeds.

The 16 dog breeds included in the decision are Pitbulls, Staffordshire Terriers, The American Bull Mastiff, Fila Brasileiro, Dogo Argentinos, Japanese Tosa, Rottweilers, Doberman Pinschers, the Presa Canario, Boxers, Boerboels, the Caucasian Shepherd Dog, Anatolian Karabash, Great Danes and any mixed breed of above mentioned breed of dogs.

Meanwhile, the Royal Oman Police and other security agencies are exempted from this.