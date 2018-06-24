Oman Banks Association launches website

MUSCAT: Oman Banks Association (OBA) has announced the launch of its website at www.omanbanksassociation.com Created with the user experience firmly in mind, the website has been designed using the latest technology so the site is compatible with today’s browsers, and mobile devices. The website, which is bi-lingual in Arabic and English languages, provides information to the public about the objectives of the Oman Banks Association, and has a media centre that displays all the latest news and campaigns of the association, as well as an extensive gallery that captures various activities of the Oman Banks Association.

The website was developed by Omani talents, through a local Small Medium Enterprise (SME) business, and is hosted at a secured location within the Sultanate through another Omani specialist company in such technologies. Website updates are managed in-house at OBA. Oman Banks Association is a non-profit professional association created to represent the banking sector, to promote Omani banking activities, coordinate with the regulators on matters of policy and strategy, and to support banking excellence in Oman.

