Oman Banks Association holds AGM

MUSCAT: Oman Banks Association held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) recently at Bank Muscat’s Head Office.

At the meeting, the Oman Banks Association 2017 activities, and 2018 plan were presented, and the members passed resolutions approving 2017 audited financial statements, 2018 budget, and the appointment of external auditors, along with their fees, for the next financial year.

Board elections took place at the AGM, and the newly elected Board of Directors held its meeting following the AGM, appointing Abdul Razak Ali Issa as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Oman Banks Association is a non-profit professional association created to represent the banking sector, to promote Omani banking activities, coordinate with the Regulators on matters of policy and strategy, and to support banking excellence in Oman.

