Oman, Bahrain cooperation reviewed

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, received on Thursday Ahmad bin Ibrahim al Mulla, Speaker of Majlis an-nuwab (House of Representatives) of the Kingdom of Bahrain, who conveyed greetings of the leadership in the Kingdom to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. HH Sayyid Fahd welcomed the guest and reviewed the strong historic fraternal relations binding the two brotherly countries, besides reviewing the growing cooperation between the two countries in several fields. — ONA
