Oman Aviation Services signs MOUs to boost cargo capabilities

Muscat: In the presence of Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications, Oman Aviation Group (OAG) proudly held its Air Cargo In Focus event at the new Air Cargo Terminal at Muscat International Airport (MCT).

The event was held to highlight Oman’s growing air cargo industry and to showcase the new, state-of-the-art air cargo terminal at Muscat International Airport. It included a walk through of the new terminal warehouse, a presentation by Mustafa Al Hinai, the signing of two partnership MOUs for Oman Aviation Services, an overview of Oman Aviation Group’s National Air Cargo Strategy, and a video presentation showcasing the importance of Oman’s role in the regional and global cargo landscape.

During the event, Oman Aviation Services signed two MOUs that further strengthen its cargo capabilities, knowledge base and expertise. The first MOU was signed with ground.net, a pan-European ground services alliance launched in 2013. By uniting local experts in an innovative multi-station network, it provides customer airlines with streamlined access to a full palette of high-quality, customized passenger, ramp and cargo services. OAS is set to become the first non-European member in the next 12 months, which will provide the organization with access to new markets, knowhow, best practices and training. The second MOU was signed with The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA), the only organization representing all segments of the air freight supply chain. It supports, informs, and connects companies and organizations of all sizes with the aim of developing an efficient, modern, and unified air cargo industry worldwide. The partnership will allow OAS to enter new international markets.