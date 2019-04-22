Oman Aviation Services inks pact for fleet management solutions

Oman Aviation Services has signed a five-year agreement with Quantum Aviation Solutions, a company specialised in providing IT and systems support for the operation of integrated backing for handling services.

The agreement was signed at the headquarters of Oman Aviation Services at Muscat International Airport, in the presence of a number of officials and specialists in the ground handling, air cargo and aviation catering.

Dr Khalfan al Shueili, CEO, Oman Aviation Services, said, “The provision of advanced and modern ground handling systems ensures that we provide the best levels of service smoothly and straightforwardly. Accordingly, in turn, facilitates the mechanism of movement of vehicles, organises transportation and the delivery of luggage to the aircraft and to improve the level of performance.”

Quantum Aviation Solutions will provide vehicles and equipment’s fleet management solutions to more than 1800 equipment, through an integrated and sophisticated digital information system that provides a comprehensive range of vehicle data used in ground handling, tracking and traffic regulation, as well as various technical support services.

