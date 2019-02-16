Oman Aviation Group and World Ocean Council sign MoU

Muscat, Feb 16 – Oman Aviation Group and the World Ocean Council have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to share the know-how, expertise and opportunities affecting corporate ocean economic platforms. The MoU was signed on Wednesday during the closing ceremony of the Ocean Economy and Future Technology Conference, a three-day conference that brought together international speakers, delegates and panellists at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

As Oman’s aviation sector developer, Oman Aviation Group enables growth and development across the Sultanate by linking various economic sectors. With fisheries, sea-to-air cargo, and cruise tourism playing a key role in advancing Oman’s economy, the Group recognizes the importance for responsible ocean management and stewardship. The World Ocean Council, for its part, brings a depth of ocean industry expertise along with a commitment to promote and ensure sustainable development for a healthy and productive global ocean.

Mustafa al Hinai, CEO of Oman Aviation Group said, “This Memorandum of Understanding sets a framework for collaboration and sharing of innovative ideas, expertise and know-how. Our aim is to join efforts in balancing sustainable ocean practices with economic objectives.”

Paul Holthus, Founding President and CEO of the World Ocean Council added, “We are honoured and excited to work with Oman Aviation Group, other leadership companies and investors, and the Sultanate of Oman to advance the sustainable ocean economic development of this amazing country.”

Oman Aviation Group was established in February 2018 by the Ministry of Transport and Communications by merging government aviation investments. The group was set up to develop and manage government investments with infrastructure and services in the civil aviation sector effectively and build key performance indicators and strategic, financial and economic planning for the group’s companies.

All civil aviation companies that are co-owned by the government, including Omani airlines, Oman Airports Management Company (OAMC), Omani Aviation Services Company and other companies, including those in the process of being established such as the Omani shipping and Meteorology company, all fall under its umbrella.

