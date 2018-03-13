Oman Avenues Mall embarks on major transformation mission

MUSCAT: Oman Avenues Mall, the largest mall in the Sultanate of Oman, has embarked on an extensive transformation course with an intention to deliver a superlative customer experience. The transformation and expansion plan of Oman Avenues Mall, which already boasts of an impressive line-up of prestigious retailing brands, dining options, fun and entertainment choices, will be carried out in four phases.

With transformation plan in place, Oman Avenues Mall is set to transform the retail landscape in the Sultanate and offer a truly exciting ambience and opportunity for customers to ‘Celebrate Everyday’ which would be the newly adopted tag line for the mall resonating the malls target of being a place for celebration everyday.

The first phase, which is already completed, included betterment of guest services like toilets and common areas; relocation of the prayer hall to a larger facility with enhanced services; enhancement of landscaping and improvement of road access to the mall among other works. Within the confines of the transformation plan, Oman Avenues Mall has signed an agreement with Mwasalat to introduce branded bus services to ensure better mobility and convenience of customers. As part of the agreement, a bus station will be built in the Mall premises to improve the customer access.

The second stage, which is in progress, encompasses enhancing and rejuvenating the retail mix by adding new and exciting brands to the mall portfolio. A major part of this transformation phase would be the introduction of a cinema complex, for which Oman Avenues Mall has endorsed an agreement with Cinepolis to develop a large multiplex which would house 15 screens.

To keep up with the significant increase in the number of customers visiting the mall, the third phase will include physical expansion as part of which Oman Avenues Mall will be extended to add more room for anchor stores, restaurants and entertainment options.

