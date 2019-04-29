Oman attracts 1.4 million tourists from GCC in 2018

Muscat: The Sultanate attracted over three million tourists in 2018, of which 1.4 million were from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, as per the official figures released on Sunday.

The figures that were revealed at the 26th edition of the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai also stated that around 200,000 cruise visitors were received at the three ports of Muscat, Khasab and Salalah.

Talking Oman’s participation in the exhibition, Salem bin Oday Al Mamari, Director General of Tourism Promotions at the Ministry of Tourism, said: “The ministry and a number of institutions of the tourism sector of Oman always show their keen interest in the annual ATM Dubai which they consider as an ideal strategic platform to showcase the services made available in Oman as well as the promotional plans. These are efforts to strengthen the Sultanate’s position as one of the leading tourist destinations of the world, as it has diverse natural resources and unique historical and cultural heritage.

The ATM Dubai which is also known as ‘Al Multaqa’ provides us opportunities and platforms to increase communication with our partners and promote our tourism products in line with Oman’s Tourism Strategy and promotional plans.

“We also want to offer exclusive offers and packages tailor-made according to the needs of the tourist. These offers are being shown in various media and promotional campaigns of the ministry in coordination and cooperation with our partners in the tourism sector. This year, many Omani tourism sector organizations are taking part in the pavilion of the Sultanate, including Oman Air, Grand Hyatt Muscat, Anantara, Crowne Plaza Resort, Khimji’s House of Travel, Grand Hormuz Hotel, Chedi Muscat Hotel, Al Shanfari Hotels & Resorts, Atkins Spence Resorts, Millennium Resort, Bahwan Travel, Shangri La Barr Al Jissah Resort & Spa, Dhofar Municipality, Kempinski Hotel, Al Mouj, Al Bustan Palace Hotel, The Ritz-Carlton Muscat and Muscat Hills Resort among others.