Oman athletes bag five medals at GCC meet

Sports Reporter –

Muscat, April 7 –

Oman under-19 athletics team clinched five medals in the GCC athletics championship that concluded in Kuwait yesterday.

The ace Omani long-distance runner Mohammad al Suleimani won a silver medal in the 2,000 metres steeplechase.

The rapidly emerging Ammar Yasser, who is touted as the next Barakat, clinched a 100-metre gold medal with a record timing of 10.69 seconds.

Sprinter Khair Allah bagged a silver medal in the 400 metres with a timing of 49.22 seconds.

The gold was taken by Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah al Subaiyi while Kuwait’s Khalid Sultan got the bronze medal.

Louwai al Omrani clinched a silver medal in shot put with a record of 15.22 metres. The gold went to Qatar’s Muadh Mohammed while Saudi Arabia’s Mustafa al Mubarak won the bronze medal. Louwai finished with a fourth place effort in discus throw and sprinter Suliman Ahmed also took the fourth spot in the 800 metres.

