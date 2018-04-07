Oman Sport Sports 

Oman athletes bag five medals at GCC meet

Oman Observer

Sports Reporter –
Muscat, April 7 –

Oman under-19 athletics team clinched five medals in the GCC athletics championship that concluded in Kuwait yesterday.
The ace Omani long-distance runner Mohammad al Suleimani won a silver medal in the 2,000 metres steeplechase.
The rapidly emerging Ammar Yasser, who is touted as the next Barakat, clinched a 100-metre gold medal with a record timing of 10.69 seconds.
Sprinter Khair Allah bagged a silver medal in the 400 metres with a timing of 49.22 seconds.
The gold was taken by Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah al Subaiyi while Kuwait’s Khalid Sultan got the bronze medal.
Louwai al Omrani clinched a silver medal in shot put with a record of 15.22 metres. The gold went to Qatar’s Muadh Mohammed while Saudi Arabia’s Mustafa al Mubarak won the bronze medal. Louwai finished with a fourth place effort in discus throw and sprinter Suliman Ahmed also took the fourth spot in the 800 metres.

You May Also Like

Wawrinka cruises into Indian Wells fourth round

Oman Observer Comments Off on Wawrinka cruises into Indian Wells fourth round

Markram misses ton by 3 runs on debut

Oman Observer Comments Off on Markram misses ton by 3 runs on debut

Celtics’ Thomas says hip surgery not top option

Oman Observer Comments Off on Celtics’ Thomas says hip surgery not top option
%d bloggers like this: