Oman at Tunisia Intl Short Film festival

TUNISIA: The University Cultural Center in Nabil and the University Cultural Center in Manobo, Tunisia, will organise the second session of the International Short Film Festival in Hammamet from July 5 to 8, with the Sultanate’s participation. This participation is through two films ‘Stigma’ by Anwar Hamdan and ‘Gift’ by Omar bin Salem al Fazari and Dr Ahmed bin Hassan al Balushi. The festival will feature students from 19 countries from five continents. 35 films have been selected, including 25 films in the official competition and 10 films to be screened on the sidelines of the festival from Iraq, Algeria, Jordan, Egypt, UAE, Lebanon, Palestine, Sudan and Tunisia. — ONA

Related