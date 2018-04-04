Oman at IDB’s annual meeting in Tunisia

TUNIS: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Finance, participated in the annual meetings of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), which was held in Tunis on Wednesday. More than 1,000 participants representing the various Arab and international financial institutions and authorities and 57 ministers of finance and economy from member countries are participating in the meetings.

The meetings will discuss the issues confronting member countries in establishing companies that finance investment and promote research to boost value added in the productive sectors.

The agenda of the annual meetings of the Islamic Development Bank will include the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation. — ONA

