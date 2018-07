Dr Hamad bin Said al Oufi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, attending the 33rd Session of the Committee on Fisheries (COFI), organised by Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) at its headquarters in Rome from July 9-13. He said that the Sultanate is determined to enhance production especially from fisheries whose potential is not properly tapped to increase production to above 1.3 million tonnes by 2023.

— ONA

