Local 

Oman at Arab meet in Casablanca

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Civil Service, is taking part in the 108th meeting of the Executive Council of the Arab Administrative Development Organisation (ARADO) being held in Casablanca, Morocco. The Sultanate’s delegation is led by Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service. The agenda includes implementation of decisions and recommendations issued by the Executive Council as well as reviewing ARADO achievements in 2017.

You May Also Like

As bullying cases rise, parents’ role stressed

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on As bullying cases rise, parents’ role stressed

Riding to doom at sand dunes

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Riding to doom at sand dunes

SQU, Finland University to promote ties

Oman Observer Comments Off on SQU, Finland University to promote ties