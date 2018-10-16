Oman at Arab meet in Casablanca

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Civil Service, is taking part in the 108th meeting of the Executive Council of the Arab Administrative Development Organisation (ARADO) being held in Casablanca, Morocco. The Sultanate’s delegation is led by Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service. The agenda includes implementation of decisions and recommendations issued by the Executive Council as well as reviewing ARADO achievements in 2017.

