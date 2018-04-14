Oman at Arab conference on food, drug, medical devices from today

MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by Oman Food Investment Holding Company, the government’s investment arm in the field of food security, will participate today in the 3rd Arab Conference on Food, Drug and Medical Devices in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

During the conference, Salim bin Saif al Abdali, Business Development Manager at the company, will present a paper entitled ‘The Importance of Food Security and Food Safety — The Experience of the Sultanate of Oman’, which will address many important aspects of the Sultanate’s efforts in the field of food security, particularly the experience of Oman Food Investment Holding Company that managed to implement six major national projects in record time at a cost of about RO 400 million in the fields of red and white meat and dairy products, as well as dates, soya and other projects during the coming period.

The paper will also talk about the efforts of the competent authorities in the area of food safety, which is an essential element of food security.

The conference aims at highlighting the importance of legislative, and regulatory frameworks to ensure the safety and security of food, drug and medical devices, presenting successful experiences in Arab countries and encouraging innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship.

It aims to develop visions to achieve Arab food and drug security and to review modern technologies in the production and processing of food, drug and medical devices.

An Arab network of drug and medical devices will be launched to facilitate the exchange of information between the control bodies and enhance cooperation and confidence between the regulatory bodies and manufacturers and producers.

The conference will be attended by officials and specialists representing public and private institutions from Arab countries, experts and specialists from relevant international and regional organisations and bodies. — ONA

