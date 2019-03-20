Oman as in ITB Berlin partner to yield rich dividends

It is very important to understand the unique and extraordinary participation of the Sultanate of Oman in the Internationale Tourism Börse (ITB) Berlin 2019, and its selection as a partner for ITB Berlin 2020. This internal tourism fair is a major event which opens new horizons for the tourism sector.

Oman has a strong presence on international tourism map because of its cultural and civilisational heritage. The country was earlier known as Majan as written in Sumerian literature. It had relations with the ancient Delmon and Pharaonic civilisations of Yemen and Egypt. The country was also related to the fact that Bilquis, the Queen of

Shiba, was bringing frankincense as a gift for Prophet Suleiman PBUH), from this country.

Muscat and the ports of Oman were the oldest and most important trade routes. This all shows the historical depth of the country and its significance. The importance of Oman has been chronicled by all historians of the world. They have highlighted the cultural and civilisational values of the country.

With all these historical characteristics, we cannot ignore the fact that the relations between Oman and Germany have deep roots. The marriage of an Omani princess Sayyida Salmah bint Said bin Sultan, the Sultan of Oman and Zanzibar, with a German citizen is a fine example.

Her autobiography, the first by an Arab woman, also shows the close relations between the two countries. The autobiography of the princess was appreciated by the literary circles around the world. Published first in German and then English, the book has also recorded bilateral relations between the two countries.

Oman has long been known as an important source of frankincense. It has maintained its trade through ancient ports, especially Port of Samhram in Oman, from where most of the exports of frankincense were done and links between ancient Pharaonic and Babylonian civilisations were developed and silk route was made with China. This route was revived by the sailing of an Oman ship Sohar to the Canton Port of China in 1984.

Oman is known for its forts in the region. Till 18th century, it was known as one of the superpowers next to the United Kingdom and Portugal. These superpowers vied for taking control of the sea and made supremacy in the areas of influence of the world.

Oman’s folk and traditional arts have been cultural and historical landmarks. Oman has sites which are classified as world heritage and has tourist destinations recognised by the world.

All this artistic and cultural heritage is preserved by the establishment of the Royal Opera House Muscat.

All these features and components are highlighted when we link them with Omani tourist destinations, with all their diversity including environment, seas, mountains and deserts.

All these elements are interlinked and intertwined by the colours of the rainbow to reflect the splendour of the past and present of the country. This element enriches the culture of Oman and makes it immortal.

Our country has enormous cultural value for the entire world, which is significant. This is why it is appreciated and respected by all regions of the world. The historical and cultural components of the Sultanate is unmatched. Its diverse nature and environment, seas, mountains, wadis, deserts, sand dunes, wildlife and hospitality of its people bringing thousands of tourists from even far-flung areas, from Asia to Europe and from Africa to Americas.

This was realised by the government which has made efforts so that the people of the country become the ultimate beneficiary. The selection of Oman as a partner of ITB Berlin 2020 is one of the major achievements made by the government.

The only thing required is that we have to build upon it, and bring the world closer to our country and vis versa.

ali.matani2@gmail.com