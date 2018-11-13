Local Main 

Oman announces investor for Seeb tourism project

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Tourism announced on Tuesday that it has accepted a proposal by Bin Sheikh Holding Company for the establishment of a tourist attraction in Seeb.

In October 2017, the ministry launched a public contest for investors for a tourism project in Seeb aimed at recreating old Omani markets and traditional lanes. The project, which will include restaurants, cafes and shops on land No 277 in Seeb, will be developed under usufruct agreement renewable for 50 years.

The contest will be for the best architectural concept, financing and financial soundness, highest rental potential per square metre of land and the fastest implementation deadline. The winning investor will get the right to connect project to the beach and establish a walkway within the sea with full services such as cafes, restaurants and any other services that are open to the public.

 

You May Also Like

Two-year-old girl dies crossing road in Ruwi

Oman Observer Comments Off on Two-year-old girl dies crossing road in Ruwi

MoH honours winners of ‘Facts for Life’ contest

Oman Observer Comments Off on MoH honours winners of ‘Facts for Life’ contest

Unesco meeting to enhance Silk Road group ties

Oman Observer Comments Off on Unesco meeting to enhance Silk Road group ties