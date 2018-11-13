Oman announces investor for Seeb tourism project

Muscat: The Ministry of Tourism announced on Tuesday that it has accepted a proposal by Bin Sheikh Holding Company for the establishment of a tourist attraction in Seeb.

In October 2017, the ministry launched a public contest for investors for a tourism project in Seeb aimed at recreating old Omani markets and traditional lanes. The project, which will include restaurants, cafes and shops on land No 277 in Seeb, will be developed under usufruct agreement renewable for 50 years.

The contest will be for the best architectural concept, financing and financial soundness, highest rental potential per square metre of land and the fastest implementation deadline. The winning investor will get the right to connect project to the beach and establish a walkway within the sea with full services such as cafes, restaurants and any other services that are open to the public.