Oman and US defence cooperation discussed

MUSCAT: Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, received in his office on Thursday Gen Joseph L Votel, Commander of the United States (US) Central Command. Gen Al Numani welcomed the guest and his accompanying delegation.

The US military official expressed his thanks and appreciations to Gen Al Numani, stressing his country’s keenness on enhancing all frameworks of the existing cooperation

between the Sultanate and the United States.

The meeting discussed areas of cooperation between the two friendly countries. The meeting was attended by the US ambassador to the Sultanate.

Meanwhile, Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs (pictured right), also received in his office at Mu’askar Bait Al Falaj Gen Joseph L Votel, Commander of the United States (US) Central Command, and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate.

The meeting reviewed the military cooperation between the Sultanate and US, as well as

means of enhancing them to serve interests of the two friendly

countries.

The meeting also discussed several matters of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) and the US ambassador to the Sultanate. — ONA