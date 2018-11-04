Oman and Romania eye JVs

MUSCAT: An official session of talks between the Sultanate and Romania was held at the Council of Ministers’ headquarters on Sunday. The Omani side was led by His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, while the Romanian side was led by Viorica Dancila, Prime Minister of Romania, who conveyed the greetings of Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania, and the Romanian government to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and the Omani people and their good wishes of further progress and prosperity.

Welcoming the guest, HH Sayyid Fahd said this will enhance joint cooperation between the two countries. He asked the Romanian Prime Minister to convey His Majesty’s greetings to the Romanian leadership and best wishes of further prosperity for the Romanian people. He hailed the growing relations between the two countries and the development for the interests of both friendly countries.

FREE ZONES

The Omani-Romanian talks covered means of enhancing bilateral cooperation in economic, business, agriculture, scientific, health and education fields. It also covered benefiting from the available business opportunities in the economic and free zones and opening wider horizons for more joint ventures in both countries. The two sides exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest. Both sides stressed the importance of abiding by international principles and charters which enhance international peace and security.

Viorica Dancila affirmed that the visit aims at enhancing the friendship between the two countries. She pointed out that her country welcomes joint cooperation and invites Omani businessmen to invest in Romania, and share their experiences in the different fields. She said that she is looking forward to signing a number of agreements and MoUs that enhance bilateral relations between the two countries. She praised the balanced policies adopted by the Sultanate on all issues which earned it respect and appreciation from world countries.

The talks session was attended by ministers, the assistant secretary-general of the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for the Cabinet Affairs, the Sultanate’s ambassador to Italy and non-resident ambassador to Romania. From the Romanian side, the session was attended by the members of the delegation accompanying the Romanian guest. — ONA