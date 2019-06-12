Oman and Iraq review ties

An official session of talks was held at Iraqi Foreign Ministry on Wednesday between the Sultanate and Iraq. The Sultanate’s side was chaired by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, while the Iraqi side was chaired by Mohammed Ali al Hakim, Iraqi Foreign Minister. During the session, the two sides reviewed the deep-rooted and historic relations between the two brotherly countries and means of promoting them, particularly in the economic and cultural areas. The two sides also exchanged views on issues of common concern and the current situation in the region. The talks also touched on the joint Arab action and means of activating it to serve the Arab peoples. It was decided that work will be resumed soon at the Omani Embassy in Baghdad. — ONA

