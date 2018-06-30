Oman Air’s Dreamliner set for debut flight

Muscat, June 30 – Oman Air, the country’s national carrier, will fly its inaugural three-class Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on Sunday to London’s Heathrow Airport from Muscat International Airport. The airline expects to receive three 787-9 Dreamliners by end of this year. The next aircraft is likely to arrive in October and another in December. Abdulaziz al Raisi, Acting CEO of Oman Air, said: “We are proud to celebrate the introduction of the first three-class configuration cutting-edge 787-9 into our young and fast growing fleet. The 787-9 will further enhance Oman Air’s network with its range and capacity.”

Mustafa al Hinai, CEO of Oman Aviation Group, told the Observer: “This is part of the Vision 2030 of Oman Air, which will also continue to be a destination airline. If you look at our in-flight entertainment, you will see how much we have invested in our destination model. We have pictures, videos on Oman and in addition, the interior of the aircraft reflects the Sultanate.” Al Hinai said, “This year we have added four destinations. Next year, the plan is to either increase the frequencies or increase the destinations with another four.”

The new Dreamliner features the new First Class product which boasts eight private suites, 24 Business Class seats and 232 Economy seats.

First Class passengers can enjoy comfort with one of the longest 180-degrees flat-bed seats available on any commercial airliner.

Fully enclosed, the suite has 55-inch extra tall doors to ensure complete privacy. A host of enhancements has been introduced across all cabins.

A new exclusive chinaware, cutlery, glassware, linens and bedding collections will be launched to provide premium guests with a unique experience.

According to the airline officials, in Economy Class, a new meal service, amenities and comfort items will be introduced. A new set of children’s activity kits called Junior Sinbad will be launched to keep children entertained.

All classes will feature ‘Aria’, a state-of-the-art Thales Integrated In-Flight Entertainment System featuring an immersive cinematic interface design, showcasing the latest in on-demand blockbuster movies, TV programmes and audio selections.

With the addition of the Dreamliner, Oman Air’s fleet will consist of four Boeing 787-8, four 787-9 Dreamliners, six Airbus 330-300s, four Airbus 330-200s, five Boeing 737-900s, 21 Boeing 737-800s, four Embraer 175s and three 737 MAX.

By the end of this year, Oman Air will have taken delivery of five new MAX aircraft and three 787-9s.

By 2022, its total fleet size is expected to be around 64. Oman Air is currently undergoing a fleet and network expansion programme, which will see the airline operate up to 70 aircraft to 60 destinations by 2022.

