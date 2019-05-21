Oman Airports to fully manage three PDO airports

Muscat: Oman Airports has signed an agreement with PDO to operate and maintain regional airports in the oil concession areas of Fahud, Marmul, and Qarn Alam.

With this agreement, the number of regional airports managed by Oman Airports goes up to seven, including Duqm, Salalah and Suhar.

PDO said in a statement that it is forming a new strategic relationship with to manage, maintain and operate the company’s Airports in Fahud, Marmul and Qarn Alam as per the standards and requirements set by Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA).

Oman Airports said it is confident of taking the strategic partnership with PDO to the next level.

Oman Airports will provide aircraft ground handling services, JET-A fuel at Fahud and Marmul Airports with refuelling facilities and maintenance, 24hrs security guards service and runway maintenance.