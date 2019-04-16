Oman Airports honours airlines, retail outlets

Muscat, April 16 – Oman Airports at its annual awards ceremony on Monday honoured a number of airlines and retail outlets operating at Muscat Airport, Salalah Airport and other regional airports in the Sultanate. Held in the presence of Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, the ceremony aimed at encouraging institutions operating their businesses at the airports to enhance their presence by providing improved services and facilities to passengers. “Through Oman Airports Awards, we express our continuous commitment in acknowledging everyone who contributed with their efforts to raise their companies, which has thus improved the levels of services for all travellers,” said Saud al Hubaishi, senior vice- President of Muscat International Airport.

JCDecaux, BTA, TAV Muscat Duty-Free, WHSmith, Travelex, Global Money Exchange, Aerotel, Europcar, Ooredoo, BankDhofar, Traveller, Qahwaji, Dar al Harfiya, ATU and Gallery Argan were winners from the retail sector. Gulf Air received the award for being the oldest GCC airline operating at Muscat International Airport and Pakistan International Airlines for the oldest airline operating from the Indian subcontinent. Among others, EgyptAir (oldest African airline operating at Muscat Airport), Oman Air (Partner of the Year), SalamAir and FlyDubai (fastest growing passenger airlines), Qatar Airways (best contribution to the O&D development foreign airline). Qatar Airways operates direct flights from three airports in Oman.

Turkish airline Pegasus got the award for best developing new airline developed, Oman Air for the innovative inflight safety video, Qatar Air for the best route network developing airline, Air Arabia for the best low-cost carrier and Emirates the best full-service carrier. Muscat airport has 32 airlines operating airlines while Salalah airport six scheduled airlines. The number of restaurants at Muscat airport is 57, which is likely to increase in the coming few years.