Oman Airports announces parking discount for summer holidays

Muscat: Oman Airports has announced a special summer offer for passengers who would like to leave their cars at the airport’s parking zone.

As the holidays season approaches, the parking charges at the Muscat International Airport passenger terminal (P2) have been reduced to RO 5 for a day, a statement on the official twitter handle of the Oman Airports read.

Earlier, the fee for 12-24 hours parking was RO 24. Oman Airports are expecting a surge in passengers as many citizens and residents have planned to spend Eid and summer holidays outside the country.

